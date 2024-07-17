DPS Dwarka row: NCPCR suggest CBSE de-affiliation with school, filing FIR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is contemplating recommending the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revoke its affiliation with Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka. The NCPCR is also looking to file a police complaint, following multiple complaints from parents regarding the mistreatment of students, according to a report by The Indian Express.

DPS Dwarka fee controversy The controversy stems from DPS Dwarka's recent publication of the names of 21 students and the outstanding fees their parents owe on its official website. The school has since removed this information.

Additionally, over 20 students were reportedly barred from classrooms and had their names removed from the rolls after school resumed post-summer vacation on July 1. Parents allege that this action was taken following their refusal to pay a revised fee, which they argue was increased without following the Directorate of Education (DoE) norms.

In a note to parents on its official website, the school stated it “does not accept the fee rejection order of DoE for the academic session 2023-24.” It added that it was in the process of “taking all the remedial actions as per law,” and therefore, there was no question of a refund on the fee.

"The matter regarding fee hike is subjudice on a petition filed by few parents. The school is compliant with High court orders passed in the petition," another note on school website read.

Allegations of student mistreatment

Parents of at least 20 students have accused the school of not allowing their children inside classrooms and publicising their names on its official website over an ‘unapproved’ revised fee.

An email accessed by NDTV showed DPS Dwarka notifying a parent that their child’s name would be removed from records if the revised fee was not paid.

Parents also told news agencies that they have submitted several complaints since 2021, but got no relief. Parents claimed that publishing the children’s names on their public website was a breach of the students’ fundamental right to personal space and privacy.

NCPCR stance on DPS Dwarka fee row

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that they have decided to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the school and will ask the CBSE to consider de-affiliation with DPS Dwarka. NCPCR will also speak with the state’s education department as the school is not adhering to the law.

On Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi assured parents that action would be taken against DPS Dwarka following the complaints.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat blamed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for the alleged harassment faced by parents and school students.

“Delhi Education Minister Atishi is responsible for the harassment of parents and children. She needs to enforce the compliance of the DoE order. She should realise that parents and children are hoping for some action from them,” Sehrawat said.

