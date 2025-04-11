Assam HSLC result 2025 released at sebaonline.org; here's how to check

HSLC Assam result 2025 released: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the HSLC or Class 10 board exam today at around 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results through the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) using their login credentials.

Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam on social media platform X, announced the release of results.

The board released the press note for the result at 10.15 am, while the results were published by 10.30 am.

ASSEB HSLC results 2025: Pass percentage this year The pass percentage has seen a drop from 75.7 per cent in 2024 to 63.98 per cent this year. The pass percentage among the male students is 67.59 per cent and among the girl students, it is 61.09 per cent This year, a total of 4,29,448 students appeared for the Class 10 matric result. The Class 10 HSLC Assam board exam took place in across 9444 exam centres across the state.

Class 10 Assam board result division-wise

ALSO READ: Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result This year, 5,336 students got distinction, and 16,517 students got star. A total of 1,68,312 students received letter marks, while 89,041 students secured 1st division. Around 1,35,568 students secured 2nd division and 45,862 students obtained 3rd division.

Assam 10th results 2025: Key facts

Number of students applied 4,29,449 Number of students appeared 4,22737 (male: 1,87,752; female: 2,34,985) Number of students absent 6,712 Number of students withheld 22 Number of students expelled 101 Number of students passed 2,70,471 (63.98%) (male: 67.59%; female: 61.09%)

How to check ASSEB HSLC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the ASSEB HSLC Result 2025:

Visit the official website of ASSEB (previously SEBA), i.e., asseb.in

On the home page, check for the “HSLC Result” link.

Enter your credentials, i.e., roll number, roll code, and other required details.

Your mark sheet will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check and download Assam 10th results 2025 on DigiLocker?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Log in with your mobile number.

In the mobile app, click on the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

In the ‘Issued Documents’ section, find and select “Board of Secondary Education, Assam” from the list.

Choose the option for “Class X Marksheet.”

Enter your roll number and exam year.

Your digital mark sheet will appear—download and save it for future use.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check SEBA HSLC 10th results:

sebaonline.org

indiaresults.com

assamresult.in

Will the Assam HSLC results 2025 be available in the mobile app?

Students can also download the ASSEB results through the ASSEB mobile app, which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. Users can check the result on the mobile app and they will also be able to download the Matric Class 10 mark sheets.

Assam 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the candidate

Father's name

Roll number

Course name

Mother's name

School name

Centre name

Total marks obtained

Subject-wise marks

Result status

Division

Assam HSLC results 2025: Previous years’ results

Year Total pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % 2024 75.72% 77.30% 74.40% 2023 72.69% 74.71 70.96 2022 56.49% 58.80% 54.49% 2021 93.10% 93.1 92.9

ASSEB SEBA HSLC results 2025: Previous years’ result date and time