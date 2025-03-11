DU changes BA and Bcom admission criteria; check new selection rules here

Delhi University has made significant changes in the admission process for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and BCom (Hons) programmes in the 2025-26 academic session.

The university released the information bulletin on Saturday, which stated that the BA applicants can now opt for two domain subjects and two languages instead of the earlier one language-three domain subjects combination.

Earlier, students used to have options to apply for BCom (Hons) with Accountancy as an alternative to Mathematics under Combination II. This flexibility has also been removed by Delhi University this year.

Still, the admissions will be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and the applications will be processed through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

What are the eligibility criteria for DU admission?

The admission criteria for DU's BCom (Hons) has changed under the new eligibility criteria, and the candidates should appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with the following subject combination

Combination I:

Any one language from List A

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

Any two subjects, at least one from List B1

Students used to apply through Combination II, followed by Accountancy/Bookkeeping instead of Mathematics. However, this option is no longer available, leaving students unsure of their eligibility.

What are the new subject selection criteria for DU BA students?

DU has added new criteria in some undergraduate BA courses, history and psychology, among others.

According to the revised criteria, students can now choose two languages and two subjects. The flexibility allows students to make changes in their course combinations, keeping their interests and academic strengths.

Language requirement in DU science courses

Along with BA and BCom, DU has also revised the language requirement for science courses.

Earlier, students who pursued Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) had to score at least 30 per cent in language papers, but this requirement has now been removed.

DU changes admission process for BCom (Hons) programme

Delhi University giving more emphasis to Mathematics is an indication that the institution is prioritising analytical and quantitative skills in commerce education.

The BCom (Hons) programme aims to equip students with business, finance, and technology-driven insights and emphasises Mathematics as a foundational subject.

DU also made similar changes to science programmes as well. Science students seeking admission in courses such as Computer Science or Informatics Practices now should include Physics + Mathematics/Applied Mathematics alongside a language from List A in their CUET subject combination.

DU BCom (Hons): Revised eligibility

Delhi University has updated the eligibility criteria for BCom (Hons). Students who study commerce without mathematics in Class 12 can also apply under the second subject combination category.

DU has been offering two subject combination systems since 2022 for different undergraduate programs, following the transition to CUET-UG for admissions.

DU Admissions open across 91 colleges

DU offers undergraduate admission across 91 colleges. According to the information bulletin, the university has already approved 540 programmes through its academic and executive councils.

Students applying for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) must submit separate applications.