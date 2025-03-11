Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 19,838 posts from Mar 18

ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in; here's how to check Big opportunity for job seekers! The Bihar State Police Department has announced a massive recruitment drive for constables, offering a total of 19,838 positions. The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment (BPSC) 2025 application process kicks off on March 18 and runs until April 18, 2025—marking a golden chance for aspiring candidates to join the force.

At a press conference held Tuesday at the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna, Jitendra Kumar, the Chairman of the Central Selection Board for Constable Recruitment, made the announcement. To make sure that qualified applicants are chosen, Kumar disclosed that the hiring procedure will involve both a written and a physical test.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: Recruitment drive

This hiring campaign follows the conclusion of the 21,391 constable positions selection procedure, the results of which may be announced by the end of March or the beginning of April 2025. By hiring around 20,000 more people, the Bihar Police hopes to strengthen its staff even more with the new announcement. 6,717 positions are specifically designated for female candidates.

2025 Bihar Police Constable: Application Process

Through the Bihar Police Recruitment Board's official website, interested candidates can submit an online application. The official advertisement will be released on Tuesday and will include comprehensive details on the eligibility requirements, age restriction, educational requirements, and the selection procedure.

Bihar Police Constable: Selection Process

There will be two primary phases to the hiring process:

• Written Exam: To evaluate the candidates' skills and knowledge.

• Physical Test: To assess endurance and physical fitness, which are essential for a constable's job.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated of the official notification and diligently prepare for the selection process as the application window is about to open. Applicants can visit the Bihar Police Recruitment Board's official website for more information.

Bihar Police Constable 2025: Eligibility Criteria

• Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit for reserved categories is relaxed; read detailed notification for more details.

• Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed 10+2.

Bihar Police Constable 2025: Application Fee