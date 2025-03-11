Home / Education / News / CBSE class 12th English Exam 2025 analysis: Students, teachers' reactions

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
CBSE class 12th English Paper 2025 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 English exam today, March 11, 2025. The three-hour test was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
 
The exam is finally over, and several students and subject-experts shared their thoughts about the difficulty level of the paper. Know what they had to say about today’s CBSE English question paper.

CBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025: Marking scheme

The CBSE Class 12 English question paper 2025 had 13 questions divided into three sections: Section A (Reading Skills), Section B (Creative Writing Skills), and Section C (Literature). All questions in class 12 are compulsory, however, students had internal choices in Sections B and C. The exam carries a total of 80 marks.
 

Section

Question

Marks

Total

Section A

Question 1

12

22

Question 2

10

Section B

Questions 3 and 4

4 marks each

18

Questions 5 and 6

5 marks each

Section C

Question 7

6

40

Question 8

4

Question 9

6

Question 10

10

Question 11

4

Questions 12 and 13

5 marks each

 

Total

80

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2025: Important facts 

Particulars Details
Exam Name CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2025
Board Central Board of Secondary Education
Subject English
Exam Date March 11, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Reading Time 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (15 minutes)
Mode of Examination Offline (Pen & Paper)
Difficulty Level To be updated (based on student reviews)

CBSE Class 12th English Paper 2025: Students' Feedback

Many students think that the 12th class English paper was “balanced and manageable.” Some of the questions in the exam were straightforward, while some were challenging. 
 
Some of them said that the reading comprehension section was moderately difficult, with passages that required careful analysis. 
 
"The unseen passages were lengthy but not overly complex. If you read carefully, you could answer most questions," shared Sanjay Sharma, a student from Noida.
 
However, the literature section posed a major challenge for some. The questions from the prose and poetry sections were quite predictable, while a few students found the long-answer questions to be time-consuming. 
 
Another student from Delhi, Pallavi Thakur, said, "The literature questions required detailed answers, and I struggled to finish on time.”

What did teachers say about the CBSE class 12th English Question paper?

Teachers who reviewed the paper said the English paper was aligned with the CBSE curriculum and its emphasis on critical thinking. 
 
Anjali Kapoor, an English PGT teacher, said, "The paper was well-structured and tested students' understanding of the subject rather than rote learning."
 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

