RRB Group D Result 2026 released for 10 million candidates; how to check

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for recruitment to 32,438 Level-1 posts under CEN 08/2024. Candidates can now view their results and download scorecards through the respective regional RRB websites.

Indian Railways held the RRB Group D recruitment exam for 32,438 open Level-1 positions between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026. The board reports that around 10.8 million candidates appeared in the exams. The scorecard link will remain active until July 16, 2026, at 11:55 PM.

RRB Group D Result 2026: How to check and download scorecards?

· Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

· Click on the "RRB Group D Result 2026" or scorecard link available on the homepage.

· Fill in the registration number and date of birth.

· Submit the details to check the scorecard.

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RRB Group D PET 2026: What candidates should know?

The CBT shortlisted candidates have been provisionally chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective regional railways will handle the PET schedule, document verification, medical examination, and final panel publication.

Separate timetables will be available on the official RRC websites. Additionally, SMS and email alerts about PET e-call letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates' registered contact information.

More about the RRB Group D Result 2026

The RRB has made it clear that applicants who fall under the categories of Course Completed Act Apprentice (CCAA), Ex-Servicemen (ExSM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are not required to take the PET. The relevant RRCs will release separate lists of shortlisted candidates from these categories.