RRB Group D Result 2026 released for 10 million candidates; how to check
Railway Recruitment Board has declared Group D results for over 32,438 posts on regional RRB websites. The exams held were between Nov 27, 2025, and Feb 10, 2026
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Group D Result 2026 for recruitment to 32,438 Level-1 posts under CEN 08/2024. Candidates can now view their results and download scorecards through the respective regional RRB websites.
Indian Railways held the RRB Group D recruitment exam for 32,438 open Level-1 positions between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026. The board reports that around 10.8 million candidates appeared in the exams. The scorecard link will remain active until July 16, 2026, at 11:55 PM.
RRB Group D Result 2026: How to check and download scorecards?
· Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.
· Click on the "RRB Group D Result 2026" or scorecard link available on the homepage.
· Fill in the registration number and date of birth.
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· Submit the details to check the scorecard.
· Download and save the scorecard for later reference.
RRB Group D PET 2026: What candidates should know?
The CBT shortlisted candidates have been provisionally chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective regional railways will handle the PET schedule, document verification, medical examination, and final panel publication.
Separate timetables will be available on the official RRC websites. Additionally, SMS and email alerts about PET e-call letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates' registered contact information.
More about the RRB Group D Result 2026
The RRB has made it clear that applicants who fall under the categories of Course Completed Act Apprentice (CCAA), Ex-Servicemen (ExSM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are not required to take the PET. The relevant RRCs will release separate lists of shortlisted candidates from these categories.
The list of applicants shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has also been made public by RRBs along with the results. Candidates get access to their normalised marks and percentile scores.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:37 PM IST