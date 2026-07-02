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Home / India News / DU releases academic calendar for 2026-27 session, classes from July 28

DU releases academic calendar for 2026-27 session, classes from July 28

According to a university notification issued on July 1, the calendar will apply to all UG and PG programmes and is to be followed by all concerned

Delhi University, DU

The summer vacation will run from June 3 to July 20, 2027.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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Delhi University has notified the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with first-semester classes set to begin on July 28.

According to a university notification issued on July 1, the calendar will apply to all UG and PG programmes and is to be followed by all concerned.

For the odd semesters (I, III, V and VII), classes will begin on July 28. The autumn vacation will be observed from October 18 to October 25, with classes resuming on October 26.

The university has scheduled dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations from November 20, while theory examinations will commence from December 4. Winter vacation will be observed from December 25 to December 31.

 

For the even semesters (II, IV, VI and VIII), classes will begin on January 1, 2027.

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A mid-semester vacation has been scheduled from March 21 to March 28, with classes resuming on March 29.

The notification said classes will be dispersed and preparation leave and practical examinations will begin from April 30, while theory examinations are scheduled from May 13.

The summer vacation will run from June 3 to July 20, 2027.

The university also said that, to give effect to the new academic calendar, the summer vacation under the existing 2025-26 academic calendar may be extended from July 20 to July 27, 2026.

The notification, issued by the registrar, comes amid the ongoing UG admission process for the upcoming academic session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi University academics DU Admissions

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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