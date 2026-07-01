CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Application process begins; dates revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 from June 30. Schools must complete the application process through the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal available on the official CBSE website.

The deadline for submitting the candidate list and fee payment is July 8, 2026. The board has also changed the dates for the compartment exams. The date of the supplemental exam is July 28. The date of the release of the admit card will be announced separately.

How to apply for CBSE 12th Supplementary Exams 2026?

· Generate a list of candidates placed in the Compartment from the school login

· Choose the roll no and the subject of the student appearing in the exam

· Finalise the selection and note down the "Application ID" generated.

· Make the payment online.

· Create a final list and keep an authenticated copy for school records along with proof of depositing the fee.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Eligibility criteria

· Students who appeared as regular candidates in the 2026 board examinations and were announced in the Compartment category can only register in the subject in which they have been placed under 'compartment'.

· Students who showed up with 6 subjects and have a 'compartment' in 2 subjects can pick any one of those two subjects for the supplementary examination.

· Candidates who showed up with 6 subjects, were named as 'pass' but could not clear one subject after replacement of subjects, may appear in that failed subject under the Improvement of Performance category, subject to the exams being held for that paper.

· Passed students of Class 12 board exams 2026 can also improve their scores in any one subject they already appeared in during the main examination, provided the board holds the exam.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 application fees

ALSO READ: CBSE relaxes three-language policy, exempts current Class 10 students The List of Candidates will be submitted online from June 30 to July 8. The exam fee for Indian schools is ₹320 for each subject. While schools outside of India must pay ₹2,200 per subject, schools in Nepal must pay ₹1,100 per subject.

Inside the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026

Regular students cannot apply directly for the additional exams. Eligible candidates must contact the schools where they took the CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2026. Schools must finish the online name submission procedure by July 8.

CBSE has also urged schools to proactively contact eligible students and ensure that no candidate misses the opportunity to appear. The announcement states that the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 will take place on July 28, 2026.

More about the CBSE compartment exams 2026

The board has declared that only students who qualified for the 2026 Supplementary Examination and whose results in the 2026 main exams were reported as Compartment will receive a consolidated marksheet.