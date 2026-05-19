Ed-tech firm Stemrobo Technologies aims tie-up with 1,000 schools in Gulf

Ed-tech company Stemrobo Technologies, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, aims to tie up with about 200-300 schools in each country of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the next five years.

The company has also opened its Middle East regional headquarters in Dubai, which will serve as its strategic hub for partnerships, academic implementation, and expansion across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Dubai is one of the most dynamic global hubs for innovation, education, and international collaboration. Through our headquarters, Stemrobo aims to create a meaningful impact by enabling schools to move beyond theoretical STEM education,” co-founder Anurag Gupta said.