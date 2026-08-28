Exam reform task force seeks public views on overhauling examination system

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Reforms in Public Examinations has opened its reform exercise to the public, seeking suggestions from students, parents, teachers and citizens on how to make examinations more secure, transparent and reliable.

The task force has invited suggestions in English, Hindi and regional languages through WhatsApp, its website, a toll-free helpline and email. The consultation will remain open until September 13.

The six-member task force was constituted by the government in July amid concerns over examination integrity and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is headed by Infosys co-founder and former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chairman Nandan Nilekani.

The other members are former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, former school education secretary Anita Karwal and former Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena. The task force is examining reforms covering the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the NTA. Its remit also includes strengthening institutional systems and processes, use of technology, examination infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being. “The Task Force is examining measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, use of appropriate technologies, examination infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being, with a view to developing a robust, secure, transparent and future-ready examination system. As part of this exercise, the HPTF considers it important to benefit from the experience and perspectives of all stakeholders,” said the task force’s website.

The consultation is open to a wider set of stakeholders, including academic institutions, examination bodies, state governments, experts, professional organisations and civil society. The inputs received will be used by the task force in developing its recommendations for a more robust and future-ready examination system. The consultation comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over examination malpractice, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the May 3 examination and a subsequent re-test. The controversy had also brought renewed scrutiny on the NTA and its examination processes. The government had earlier set up an expert committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan in 2024 to recommend reforms in the NTA and public examinations. Its recommendations covered areas including question-paper security, examination centres, technology and data protection.

The latest exercise is taking place alongside the Centre’s efforts to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee. The Supreme Court has also sought details from the Centre and the NTA on steps taken to implement the earlier panel’s recommendations, as well as measures being considered under the new examination reform exercise. The reform exercise follows public discontent over the education system, which was triggered by exam paper leaks and led to widespread protests across several states, including at schools, mounting pressure on the Centre over issues ranging from examination security and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to infrastructure and other gaps in government schools.