Foreign universities unlikely to dent India market amid fee sensitivity

Even when compared with some of India’s most expensive private institutions, foreign university campuses are not necessarily cheaper. Master’s programmes at Deakin University cost around ₹27 lakh in total, compared with roughly ₹39 lakh for the one-year postgraduate programme at the Indian School of Business (ISB), which is among the most expensive courses in India. At the undergraduate level, the Bachelor of Business at the University of Wollongong is priced at about ₹35 lakh, significantly higher than undergraduate programmes at Ashoka University, which cost around ₹30–40 lakh overall.