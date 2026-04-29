Foreign universities unlikely to dent India market amid fee sensitivity

Emails sent to Ashoka University and ISB remained unanswered till press time.
There may be increased competition for some specialised fields of learning such as business management, data science, and international relations, said Sudhir Kr Pandey, director of international admissions and outreach at Noida International University. It is important to note that India’s higher education market remains heavily outcome-driven, with a majority of students prioritising job prospects over institutional brand.
“While foreign universities will primarily focus on full-time programmes, executive education and upskilling pathways are expected to continue growing independently without any significant threat,” said Ranjita Raman, chief executive officer of Jaro Education, adding that established institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, and top NIRF-ranked universities, continue to command strong trust on outcomes, or in other words, top-tier placements in a rapidly changing job market. Therefore, foreign universities will need to prove value to compete at scale.