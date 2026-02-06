Friday, February 06, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI model improves reasoning, task handling

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI model improves reasoning, task handling

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.6, bringing improvements to long-context reasoning, accuracy in coding, and extended task handling for developers and enterprise users

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic Claude 3 model (Image: Anthropic)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 4.6, an upgraded version of its AI model, focusing on improved reasoning, longer task handling, and stronger performance across coding and general knowledge work. According to Anthropic, the new model builds on Claude Opus 4.5 and is designed to handle complex workflows more reliably without losing context over extended sessions.
 
While coding remains a key area of improvement, Claude Opus 4.6 is not limited to software development. The company says the model is intended for a wider range of professional tasks, including research, financial analysis, and document creation, positioning it as a general-purpose system for knowledge workers and developers.
 

Coding and long-context capabilities

Anthropic says Claude Opus 4.6 plans coding tasks more carefully, performs better code reviews, and is more effective at identifying and correcting its own errors. The model is also said to work more reliably within large codebases, an area where earlier models could struggle over time.
 
One of the most notable updates is the introduction of a one-million-token context window, currently available in beta. This allows the model to process and retain significantly more information within a single conversation, making it better suited for long documents, large projects, and extended agent-style workflows.

Also Read

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

IT index down 9% in 4 days; at 3-mth low; what's making the Street nervous?

Meta AI App

Meta AI's Vibes video feed may soon get separate smartphone app: Details

Vivo V70 series

Vivo to launch V70 series with Zeiss cameras on Feb 19: What to expect

Data centre, data usage, FTA, bilateral ties, US BTA

Hitachi Energy India surges 14%, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Govt rolls out startup status for deeptechs, extends recognition to 20 yrs

Not just for developers

Beyond programming, Anthropic says Claude Opus 4.6 can be used for everyday work tasks such as analysing data, running research workflows, and creating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Within Anthropic’s Cowork environment, the model can handle multiple tasks autonomously, switching between different types of work without requiring constant user input.
 
The company has also expanded Claude’s compatibility with office tools. Claude’s Excel integration has been upgraded to handle more complex and long-running tasks, while a research preview of Claude in PowerPoint has been introduced, allowing users to generate and structure presentations based on existing data. 

New controls and longer-running tasks

Anthropic has introduced several updates to the Claude API alongside the new model. As per the company, developers now have more control over how much reasoning the model applies through adjustable effort levels, which affect speed, cost, and depth of thinking. A new adaptive thinking feature is said to allow the model to decide when deeper reasoning is necessary, rather than applying it uniformly.
 
To support longer workflows, Anthropic has also added context compaction, a feature that summarises older parts of a conversation to prevent sessions from hitting hard limits.

Focus on safety and reliability

According to Anthropic, Claude Opus 4.6 underwent its most comprehensive safety evaluation so far. The company says the model shows low rates of misaligned behaviour and fewer unnecessary refusals when responding to safe queries.
 
Additional safeguards have also been introduced in areas such as cybersecurity, where the model’s stronger capabilities could otherwise be misused.

Availability

Claude Opus 4.6 is available on Claude’s website, through Anthropic’s API, and on major cloud platforms.

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 16E

Apple may launch iPhone 17e this month: A19 chip, MagSafe support expected

Sanchar Saathi

Sanchar Saathi: DoT disconnects 3.9 mn mobile connections over cyber fraud

Big Tech

AI race sends Big Tech's capital spending to stratospheric high of $650 bn

amazon

Amazon misses Q4 earnings estimates despite strong sales, cloud growth

Cofounder and CEO Sangeet Kumar said it took Addverb 1.5 years to build the robot

First made-in-India wheeled humanoid for industrial use takes centre stagepremium

Topics : artifical intelligence AI Models Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today