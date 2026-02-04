Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Education / News / CBSE CTET exam schedule 2026 released on ctet.nic.in, exams on Feb 7, 8

CBSE CTET exam schedule 2026 released on ctet.nic.in, exams on Feb 7, 8

The official CTET exam schedule 2026 has been made public by CBSE on the ctet.nic.in. Candidates need to be aware that the exam will now take place over two days, from February 7-8, 2026

CBSE
CTET exam schedule 2026
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
CTET exam schedule 2026 released: The Central Teaching Eligibility Test, or CTET 2026, admit cards will be made available shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to the board's most recent announcement, the exam will take place on February 7 and 8. The admit cards are typically released 2-3 days prior to the exams, in accordance with past patterns.
 
In order to verify and download their hall tickets, candidates who are scheduled to take the exam should be prepared with their application number, date of birth, or password. It will contain information such as the name of the candidates, the address of the exam center, the time, instructions, and more.

CTET exams 2026 date and time

The CTET exams 2025 (21st edition) will take place in two shifts over the course of two days on February 7 and 8, 2026. On both days, the Paper II exam will take place during the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, and the Paper I exam will take place during the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. 

CTET Admit Card 2026: Here's How to Check Hall Tickets?

·        Visit the CTET login website at ctet.nic.in admit card 2026
 
·        Press the CTET admit card 2026
 
·        Log in using the CTET login credentials- application and date of birth, and press submit.
 
·        The CTET admit card will display on the screen.
 
·        Save and download the CTET admit card 2026. 

Details mentioned on the CTET Admit Card 2026

·        Candidate Name
 
·        Candidate Roll number
 
·        Gender
 
·        Category
 
·        Application number
 
·        Date of birth
  ·        Exam date and time. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UGC NET December result 2025: NET scorecard today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA to release provisional answer key

UGC NET December 2025 Result to be out soon: Know steps to check scorecard

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply for 28,740 posts online

Class 11 JKBOSE Result 2026 out today, check jkbose.jk.gov.in for details

Topics :CBSE examCBSE CTETCBSE

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story