GMAT 2023 registrations begin today at gmac.com, all you need to know

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)) will start taking registrations for the Graduate Management Admission Test Focus Edition today, August 29. At gmac.com, interested candidates can submit an application for the GMAT 2023 exam. As indicated by the council, students will get from a refreshed official score report with broad performance insights that will be furnished free with GMAT 2023 enrolment.

According to GMAC Focus Edition, applicants will be able to take the GMAT Focus Edition this year in any order they like to maximize their score. Candidates taking the GMAT 2023 Focus Edition now have the ability to bookmark problems and change up to three answers per section, as per the recent update.

GMAT 2023: Eligibility In accordance with the council's qualifying criteria, candidates must have a valid passport when taking the GMAT exam. A bachelor's degree from a recognized institution is required in terms of education. The GMAT 2023 can also be taken by working professionals or students in their final year of an undergraduate degree program.

As per the curriculum, inquiries will be posed in the verbal reasoning, mathematical reasoning, and data insights area.

GMAT Registration: Steps to follow

Given below are the instructions to follow for registration of the GMAT. Applicants searching to study an MBA or PGDM worldwide can follow the same.

Step 1: Visit at gmac.com, the official website.

Step 2: Build a GMAT Profile and fill out your personal data.

Step 3: Validate your profile.

Step 4: Pick your exam date and location.

Step 5: View the final information to confirm and submit the examination fees.

Step 6: Save and download the application form for later.

GMAT 2023 registrations: Pattern

A candidate might take the GMAT up to a limit of five times yearly and a 16-days between each attempt. As per the guidelines, an individual is permitted to attempt eight times all through their lifetime.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) adjusted the format of the GMAT test for the ongoing focus version, shortening it by 60 minutes. There will be 64 inquiries on the Focus Edition, which will keep going for two hours and fifteen minutes with one optional 10-minute break. This version has three 45-minute segments: Quantitative Thinking, Verbal Thinking, and Data Insights. The essay writing segment has been removed from this test version.