Home / Education / News / GMAT 2023 registrations begin today at gmac.com, all you need to know

GMAT 2023 registrations begin today at gmac.com, all you need to know

According to the council, students will benefit from a more comprehensive official score report that will be provided for free with GMAT 2023 registration

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
GMAT 2023 registrations begin today

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)) will start taking registrations for the Graduate Management Admission Test Focus Edition today, August 29. At gmac.com, interested candidates can submit an application for the GMAT 2023 exam. As indicated by the council, students will get from a refreshed official score report with broad performance insights that will be furnished free with GMAT 2023 enrolment.

According to GMAC Focus Edition, applicants will be able to take the GMAT Focus Edition this year in any order they like to maximize their score. Candidates taking the GMAT 2023 Focus Edition now have the ability to bookmark problems and change up to three answers per section, as per the recent update. 

GMAT 2023: Eligibility
In accordance with the council's qualifying criteria, candidates must have a valid passport when taking the GMAT exam. A bachelor's degree from a recognized institution is required in terms of education. The GMAT 2023 can also be taken by working professionals or students in their final year of an undergraduate degree program.


As per the curriculum, inquiries will be posed in the verbal reasoning, mathematical reasoning, and data insights area.

GMAT Registration: Steps to follow

Given below are the instructions to follow for registration of the GMAT. Applicants searching to study an MBA or PGDM worldwide can follow the same.

Step 1: Visit at gmac.com, the official website.

Step 2: Build a GMAT Profile and fill out your personal data.

Step 3: Validate your profile.

Step 4: Pick your exam date and location.

Step 5: View the final information to confirm and submit the examination fees.

Step 6: Save and download the application form for later.

GMAT 2023 registrations: Pattern 

A candidate might take the GMAT up to a limit of five times yearly and a 16-days between each attempt. As per the guidelines, an individual is permitted to attempt eight times all through their lifetime.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) adjusted the format of the GMAT test for the ongoing focus version, shortening it by 60 minutes. There will be 64 inquiries on the Focus Edition, which will keep going for two hours and fifteen minutes with one optional 10-minute break. This version has three 45-minute segments: Quantitative Thinking, Verbal Thinking, and Data Insights. The essay writing segment has been removed from this test version.

Also Read

GMAT to be overhauled, shorter version with new data insights from Q4

Taxmen to conduct special drive to weed out fake GST registrations

CBIC to implement geotagging for verification of new GST registrations

Over 200,000 registrations for Char Dham Yatra slated to start in April

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in a day in Rajasthan's Kota, 22 this year

SSC to release CGL, MTS Result 2023 today: Everything you need to know

JNU professor Gobardhan Das appointed as new director of IISER Bhopal

ICSI CS result: CS professional result announced, Executive result awaited

Topics :Indian educationEducation in Indiaeducation

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story