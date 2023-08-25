Home / Education / News / JNU professor Gobardhan Das appointed as new director of IISER Bhopal

JNU professor Gobardhan Das appointed as new director of IISER Bhopal

Gobardhan Das will be the institute's third director since its inception in 2008

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prof Gobardhan Das, Director, IISER Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Professor Gobardhan Das has been appointed the new director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal. He will be the institute's third director since its inception in 2008.
 
The seat was previously held by Siva Umapathy. Prof Umapathy had held the post from September 2018 to August 22, 2023.

Prior to assuming this position, Prof Das held the chair of Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He was also a professor at the same institute.

Prof Das obtained a doctoral degree (PhD) in Immunology, specialising in host-pathogen relationship, from the Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh in 1997.

He also holds honorary positions as adjunct professor, Houston Methodist Research Institute in Houston, USA, and adjunct professor at Soochow University in Suzhou, China.

Prof Das is also associated with the Molecular Immunology Forum and Guha Research Council, both professional organisations dedicated to scientific research.

The new director is also an associate editor in PlosOne, Mycobacterial Diseases, Frontiers in Immunology. He is a reviewer in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, Journal of Experimental Medicine, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Cancer Research, Gastroenterology, Cell research, and Microbiology Immunology, as well as a reviewer for the European Journal of Immunology, PlosPathogens, Cellular Immunology, Microbiology and Immunology, and Tuberculosis.

IISER Bhopal is the youngest of the five IISERs in the country. It was established by the Ministry of Education (then Ministry of Human Resource & Development), Government of India, in 2008.
 

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

