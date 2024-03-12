Home / Education / News / Govt launches fellowship portal for PhDs, post-doctoral aspirants

Govt launches fellowship portal for PhDs, post-doctoral aspirants

The applicants can create their profile on the portal and use the same information to auto-fill different applications, the Jitendra Singh, Science and Technology Minister said

Dr Jitendra Singh launches the fellowship portal(Photo: Dr. Jitendra Singh's X account)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday unveiled a portal where students would get information and be able to apply for doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships of various departments of the government.

Singh said the common fellowship portal (fellowships.gov.in) will save the energy and time of aspiring students and startups by enabling a simplified and streamlined process from the submission of applications.

The applicants can create their profile on the portal and use the same information to auto-fill different applications, the minister said.

"This portal will help all applicants by reducing their time and energy by getting full information and submission of applications at a single place by the click of a mouse," Singh said.

The minister said departments under the Ministry of Science and Technology (Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research) have come together for submission of application forms and soon application forms for all other departments such as Indian Council of Medical Research, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education will also be available on the portal.

Singh said the portal also features an Eligibility Calculator' which allows applicants to check their eligibility for various fellowship schemes by providing specific details.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

