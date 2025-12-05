Home / Education / News / Haryana CET Result 2025 Group C posts out at hssc.gov.in, steps to check

Haryana CET Result 2025 Group C posts out at hssc.gov.in, steps to check

The HSSC has released the CET 2025 Group C results. Candidates to check and download their scorecards online. Applicants can log in using their registration details to access their marks and status

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
The Common Eligibility Test (CET) results for the Group C exam were released today by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates who took the exams can use their login information to verify their eligibility status on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The official schedule states that the HSSC CET Group C exam 2025 was administered throughout the state on July 26 and 27.
 
Declaring the results, the HSSC chairman stated, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all selected candidates. Your hard work, dedication, and determination have paid off today. For those who did not succeed this time, do not despair. The exam is only a stepping stone, not the end. Believe in yourself, prepare again—your destination awaits you.”

How to check HSSC CET Group C Result 2025?

Go to the official website at hssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, find the CET group C result link.
Fill in the registered mobile number and password.
Press the Submit button.
The HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

Details mentioned on the Haryana CET Result 2025 PDF

Candidate's Name
Roll Number and Registration Number
Marks Obtained in CET Exam
Qualifying Status (Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted)
Instructions for the next stage of recruitment
Category and Sub-Category details. 

HSSC CET Group C Result 2025: Qualifying Marks

To be deemed eligible, candidates in the general category must receive at least 50% marks, while those in the reserved categories must receive at least 40%.

What's next after the HSSC CET Group C Result 2025?

Candidates who meet the requirements are selected for the Skill/Trade Test (if applicable) following the release of the Haryana CET result 2025. They are then called in to verify documents such as domicile, education, and category certificates. 
 
A final merit list is then created using the CET score and socioeconomic criterion marks (no interview). Group C positions are given to those who pass every stage.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

