HBSE compartment exam 2025 date sheet released, check full schedule here

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has announced the HBSE compartment exam schedule for classes 10th and 12th. Here's all you need to know

HBSE compartment exam 2025 to be held in July 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
HBSE Compartment Exam Timetable 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the full schedule for HBSE compartment exams for grades 10 and 12. 
 
Students who failed to pass one or more exams in the main board exams have the chance to increase their marks by appearing in the compartment exams and resume their academic journey without interruption.

HBSE compartment exam schedule 2025

As per the latest board schedule, the Haryana board compartment exam will be held in July 2025. All Class 12th exam papers will be held in a single day, on July 4. The Class 10th exams will be administered from July 5 to July 14, 2025.

Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

  • Exam Date: July 4, 2025 (Single Day)
  • Timings: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
  • Subjects: All subjects scheduled on the same day

Class 10 (Secondary)

  • Exam Dates: July 5 to July 14, 2025
  • Timings: Generally from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM or 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, depending on the subject.

HBSE compartment exam 2025: Registration process

Students who want to appear in the Haryana board compartment exam can sign up till June 13, 2025. The charge to apply depends on when you send it in. The fee to apply for the exam is Rs 950 from May 20 to May 29 (without late fee). After May 29, a late fee will be applicable, which will be Rs 100 from May 30 to June 2, Rs 300 from June 4 to June 8, and ₹1000 plus the exam fee from June 9 to June 13.
 
Without Late Fee: Rs. 950 (May 20 – May 29)
With Late Fees:
  • Rs. 100 + Exam Fee (May 30 – June 2)
  • Rs. 300 + Exam Fee (June 4 – June 8)
  • Rs. 1000 + Exam Fee (June 9 – June 13)
 
All the students are advised to bring their HBSE compartment admit card 2025 to the exam centre, which will soon be available at the official website, i.e., bseh.org.in.

HBSE exam results 2025

The Haryana board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2025 on May 10 and May 15, respectively. The Class 10th exams were held from February 28 to March 19, while the Class 12 tests were held from February 27 to April 2.

Topics :Haryanaboard examsIndian education

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

