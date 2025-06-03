MHT CET result 2025 date announced at cetcell.mahacet.org; check schedule

MHT CET result date 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially announced the dates for MHT CET result 2025 announcement. Candidates waiting for their scores can check their exam results on June 16, 2025, for both the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups.

The announcement was made public through the official MAHACET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Apart from the MHT CET results, the Cell will also announce the results of other entrance exams. Results for professional courses such as B.BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM-CET, as well as the 5-year LLB CET, will be released on June 4, 2025.

The cell announced that the B.Design-CET results will be released by June 9, while the 3-year LLB CET results are likely to be released on June 17, 2025. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list This year, the MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025, for the PCB group and from April 19 to May 5, 2025, for the PCM group. A total of 3,01,072 candidates were registered for the PCB group, out of which 2,82,737 candidates appeared in the exam. How to check and download the MHT CET results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the MHT CET results 2025:

Visit the official MAHACET website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click the relevant course link to be redirected to the results page.

Then enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

The results will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference. Around 4,64,263 candidates registered for the PCM group, out of which 4,22,863 candidates appeared in the exam. ALSO READ: RRB NTPC admit card 2025 out at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check CBT 1 hall tickets The answer key for the PCB and PCM groups was released on May 18 and May 21, respectively. The moderators and chief moderators scrutinised the objections received and submitted their reports. This year, a total of 40 objections resulted in full marks being awarded to the candidates.