Holi 2025 holidays: How many days will schools be closed in each state?

In most regions of India, Holi is being celebrated on March 14 this year. The majority of schools will be closed during the festival of colours. However, many students are unsure about the exact number of holiday days allotted for the celebration.

Even though Holi is observed nationwide, its vibrancy is most evident across North India. The preparations for the festival begin a week or 10 days ahead of time in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and a number of other North Indian states.

Let us find out the number of school holidays that each state will observe for the festival.

Holi holidays 2025: List of School holidays in various states

Delhi School Holidays

On March 13 and 14, schools in Delhi, the national capital, will be closed. However, the Holi holiday may be longer here because many Delhi schools have a 5-day workweek. Delhi schools might stay closed till March 16th, giving them a 4-day holiday.

Rajasthan School Holidays

In Rajasthan, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Rajasthan will likely have a three-day holiday schedule for the festival. For three days in a row, schools may be closed. However, get in touch with your college or school for verified information.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays

Holi is a very important festival for Uttar Pradesh, especially for the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan where most vibrant celebrations take place. As a result, UP will have a Holi holiday on March 13–14.

Bihar and Jharkhand School Holidays

Holi is also celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar and Jharkhand alongside other states as well. Therefore, there will be a two-day holiday for the festival in both states.

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays

In Madhya Pradesh, schools will also be closed for two days. The Holi holiday is scheduled for March 13–14 in Bhopal and Indore.

Punjab and Haryana School Holidays

Similarly, the Holi festival will be celebrated with a two-day holiday in Punjab and Haryana.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh School Holidays

The Telangana government has formally declared March 14, a Friday, to be a holiday for all schools and colleges. This year's festival falls on that date. Given that March 15 falls on a Saturday, some educational institutions might only offer half-day classes or announce an extra holiday. Telangana teachers and students will have a longer three-day holiday, with Sunday coming right after.

Karnataka and other states School Holidays

School schedules are regularly modified by state governments in response to festivals, weather patterns, and other events. Although Karnataka and a number of other states have customarily recognised Holi as a school vacation, each state sets its own rules for public holidays.