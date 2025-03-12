Home / Education / News / Assam Police Constable 2025: Result to be out today at official website

Assam Police Constable 2025: Result to be out today at official website

The SLPRB, Assam, will declare the Assam Police Constable Result 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test today, March 12, 2025. Candidates can view via SLPRB official website at slprbassam.in

Assam Police
Assam Police | Source: Wikipedia
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will be made public by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, today, March 12, at 11:00 AM. On the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in, candidates who took the PET can view and download their results.
 
Results will be announced for a number of positions in different categories, such as Boatman, Constable of Police (Communication), Constable (AB), Constable (UB), and other specialised positions.

Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in.
Step 2. Route to the "Results" section on the homepage.
Step 3. Press on the link for "Assam Police Constable PET Result 2025."
Step 4. Fill in the required credentials, such as roll number or registration details.
Step 5. View and download the result for future use.

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: Vacancies

Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) in Assam Police:
2,300 posts of Constable (AB)
1,645 posts of Constable (UB)
1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO
Backlog Posts for Hills Tribe Category:
1 post of Constable (AB)
114 posts of Constable (UB)
Boatman in Assam Police:
58 posts
Constable of Police (Communication) and Constable (Carpenter) in APRO:
2 posts of Constable (Carpenter)
204 posts of Constable (Communication)
Additional Posts in APRO and Fire & Emergency Services:
3 posts of Constable (Carpenter)
1 post of Sub-Officer
262 posts of Constable (Communication)
39 posts of Emergency Rescuer
Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam:
269 posts
Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam:
5 posts.

2025 Assam Police Constable Result: What’s next?

The next steps of the hiring procedure will be reached by candidates who pass the PET. On its official website, the SLPRB will provide more information and timelines for these phases. 
 
It is recommended that candidates thoroughly check their information in the results. Candidates should get in touch with the SLPRB helpdesk or the relevant authorities right away if they notice any inconsistencies.
 

 

Topics :AssamIndian policepolice vacancies

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

