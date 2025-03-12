JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 schedule out: City intimation slip releasing soon

JEE Mains Session 2 schedule out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. The JEE Main 2025 exam will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2025. NTA is expected to release the JEE Main exams city intimation slip in the second week of March, and the admit cards will be out three days before the exam.
Once the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam city slip is out, candidates can check and download it through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam city slip shares details about the candidate's assigned exam center.
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam date and schedule
The JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2025.
What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2025?
The JEE Main exam consists of two papers:
- Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions
- Paper 2: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:
- Paper 2A: B.Arch
- Paper 2B: B.Planning
The paper 1 examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), while Paper 2A will take place in CBT and offline mode, i.e., Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).
On the other end, Paper 2B of Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT mode.
JEE Mains 2025 Session: Marking scheme and question pattern
Paper 1 of the JEE Main exam covers Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. This paper is divided into two sections. Section A includes MCQs, while Section B consists of numerical value-based questions. Negative marking applies to both sections.
Papers 2A and 2B have a combination of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing-based or planning-based questions.
The duration for Paper 1 and individual Paper 2 tests is 3 hours (which extends to 4 hours for PwD candidates), and the combined Paper 2A and 2B exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).
What are the benefits of two exam sessions of JEE Mains 2025?
The exam is an opportunity for students to improve scores in the second session:
- The second session is an opportunity for students to address mistakes made during the first session.
- It reduces the pressure of losing an academic year in case of unforeseen circumstances.
- The best score from the two sessions will be considered for ranking.
How to check and download the JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip?
Candidates can use the following steps to check and download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city slip:
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, check for the link that reads, ‘JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip’ (once released).
- A new page will appear on the screen.
- Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
- Your exam city slip will appear on your screen.
- Candidates can download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip for future reference.
Is JEE Main Session 2 clashing with the CBSE Board exam 2025?
The National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main exams on the same days as the CBSE Class 12 Board exams, but the best part is the exam is not clashing with any science subject exam, Generally, students who appear for the JEE Main exam do not opt for language exams, Home Science and Psychology subjects.