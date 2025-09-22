IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 out for phase 1 exam; How to raise objections

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 out Today: The IB ACIO answer key 2025 was made public today, September 22, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). On the official website, mah.gov.in, candidates who sat the exam on September 16, 17, and 18 can get the IB ACIO 2025 answer key. They must input their user ID and password in order to download the IB ACIO answer key 2025.

The right responses to the questions posed in the recruiting exam are included in the IB ACIO answer key. Additionally, candidates have the option to challenge the IB ACIO 2025 answer key online if they discover any inconsistencies or errors.

To ensure a transparent evaluation, the solution key is supplied as a PDF containing Question IDs and Correct Option IDs. Candidates must use their registration information to download the answer key. IB ACIO answer key: Step-by-step guide to download PDF • Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in • Press on the ‘Notifications’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section. • Search the notification titled “IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025”. • Press the link and fill in your Registration ID/User ID and Password. • Check your IB ACIO 2025 response sheet and download the PDF.

Compare the official answers with your answers to check your score. Compare the official answers with your answers to check your score. IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How to raise objections? • Go to the objection window link on the MHA portal. • Log in utilising your exam credentials. • Choose the question ID you wish to challenge. • Upload valid supporting documents/references. • Submit the objection before the closing date declared by the MHA. IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Insights Candidates need to keep in mind that this answer key is only 'provisional'. Candidates who took the test now have the chance to contest the answers, if necessary. Following the challenge window's closure, a group of specialists will review all of the challenges that were submitted and revise the answers to address any issues they believe were raised.

Candidates should be aware that objections filed after the deadline or without sufficient evidence will not be considered. A final answer key will be created after this. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for calculating the final scores. IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process The selection procedure used in IB ACIO recruitment is multi-level: • Phase 1 (Tier 1): Objective-style assessment of general studies, English, logic, general awareness, and numeric ability. Time: one hour, with incorrect answers receiving a negative mark of one-fourth.