XIME launches Bloomberg Lab to train students in practical finance skills

XIME has launched its Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, offering students hands-on training, live market access, and globally recognised certifications to boost finance career readiness

Prof Anil J Philip
Rimjhim Singh
Sep 22 2025
The Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) has launched its Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, making it one of 30 educational institutions in India to receive recognition as a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner (ELP). 
The lab recreates the environment of leading financial institutions, giving students access to professional-grade experiences within the classroom. 
At the inauguration, CJ George, founder of Geojit Financial Services, emphasised on the practical advantages of the facility. “XIME students we hire typically demonstrate a strong grasp of the practicality of the business. Now, with the hands-on training in the XIME's Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, we expect their hold on financial analytics and market dynamics — skills that usually take months to develop on the job — to be even better,” he said. 
Prof J Philip, principal founder of XIME, said the lab reinforces his vision of education rooted in practice. “The philosophy of knowing-doing-being has been ingrained in my vision of how management education should be, thanks to the research in this area by Harvard. With the help of learning-by-doing experience enabled by the Bloomberg Xperiential Lab in a professional-grade ecosystem, they become active decision-makers. This is a game changer for employability and lifelong career growth,” he said.  ALSO READ: IITs gear up for 2026 placements as recruiter participation sees sharp rise

Real-time learning and global exposure

The new facility allows students to build and manage mock investment portfolios, take part in international trading simulations, and analyse live global markets. They also gain access to Bloomberg’s industry-recognised certifications, including Bloomberg Finance  Fundamentals, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC), and Spreadsheet Analysis.
  Varun Chojhar, head of Bloomberg – South Asia, said the programme allows students an edge in the evolving finance sector. 
“Access to real-time data and markets is no longer optional — it’s essential. By bringing Bloomberg Terminals into their curriculum, XIME is giving students hands-on exposure to the tools and workflows that define today’s financial industry. This is how the next generation of finance leaders is built," he said. 
“At Bloomberg, we’re committed to empowering institutions across India to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry practice,” he added.

Building industry-ready leaders

XIME leaders believe the Bloomberg ELP recognition further strengthens the institute’s mission to combine academic excellence with industry relevance. 
Anil Philip, president of XIME Society, said, “At XIME, our mission has always been to develop global business leaders. This partnership with Bloomberg gives our students the confidence and competencies to effectively bridge the gap between knowing and doing and make them industry-ready right from day-1 of their jobs.”

Sep 22 2025

