IBPS PO Prelims result 2025: How to check results, cut off and next stage

The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected in the last week of September. Scorecards for those who took the test are available for download at ibps.in. The exam was held on August 17, 23, and 24

Sonika Nitin Nimje
The 2025 IBPS PO Prelims Result is quickly approaching. The results are expected to be made public shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who took the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee preliminary exams can see their results by going to the official website, ibps.in, once the link is active.
 
The dates of the preliminary exam in 2025 were August 17, 23, and 24. IBPS intends to fill 5,208 positions for probationary officers through this recruiting campaign. For the most recent information on IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025, the direct link, and other updates.

How to check and download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official website at ibps.in
 
Step 2. Press on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link
Step 3. Fill in your registration/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 4. Submit to check your scorecard
Step 5. Download and save it for later use.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Marking pattern

There were 100 questions and 100 marks in the test. In the objective tests, incorrect responses result in a negative score. One-fourth, or 0.25, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response provided by the candidate to determine the revised score.
 
Candidates must receive the minimum cut-off scores, which will be determined by IBPS, in order to pass each of the three examinations. A sufficient number of applicants will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination in each category, as determined by IBPS based on the need.

What's next after the Prelims results 2025?

The Mains exam, which is set for October 12, 2025, will be open to those who pass the preliminary exam. Candidates will be tested in the following areas: data analysis and interpretation, general/economic/banking awareness, computer aptitude, and reasoning.
 

Sep 22 2025

