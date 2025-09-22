IBPS PO Prelims result 2025: How to check results, cut off and next stage

The 2025 IBPS PO Prelims Result is quickly approaching. The results are expected to be made public shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who took the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee preliminary exams can see their results by going to the official website, ibps.in, once the link is active.

The dates of the preliminary exam in 2025 were August 17, 23, and 24. IBPS intends to fill 5,208 positions for probationary officers through this recruiting campaign. For the most recent information on IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025, the direct link, and other updates.

How to check and download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official website at ibps.in

Step 2. Press on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link Step 3. Fill in your registration/roll number and password/date of birth Step 4. Submit to check your scorecard ALSO READ: SBI launches scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh, apply by Nov 15; know more Step 5. Download and save it for later use. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Marking pattern There were 100 questions and 100 marks in the test. In the objective tests, incorrect responses result in a negative score. One-fourth, or 0.25, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response provided by the candidate to determine the revised score.