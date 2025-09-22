SBI launches scholarship 2025: Applications for the 'Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025' are now being accepted by the State Bank of India (SBI) through the SBI Foundation, its CSR Foundation. Financial aid will be given to 23,230 deserving students this year, making it one of SBI's biggest initiatives for educational support.

This campaign, which commemorates the bank's Platinum Jubilee, intends to assist Indian students, particularly those from low-income families. Students from Class 9 to postgraduate levels are eligible for the scholarship, which enables them to continue their studies without facing financial obstacles.

Support is provided on an annual basis till the beneficiary finishes their course and can range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20 00,000. Until November 15, 2025, applications can be submitted online via the official webpage.

SBI Scholarship 2025: Official statement

Chairman of SBI, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, said, "As we mark our Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, we take immense pride in launching the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. Through this initiative, we will support 23,230 of India’s brightest young minds from humble backgrounds, nurturing their aspirations and enabling them to realise their full potential."

ALSO READ: White House says H-1B visa fee of US$ 100000 to be applicable to new applicants

How to apply for the SBI 'Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025'?

• Go to the official website of the bank at sbiashascholarship.co.in.

• On the homepage, press on "Apply Now", under the level of study that you would like to.

• Press again on "Apply Now" and apply with either your mobile number or Gmail ID.

• Enter the application form, upload documents, accept terms and review and submit your application.

• You will be successfully enrolled on the scholarship program.

SBI 'Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025': Documents needed

In order to be considered for the scholarship, students must provide their marksheet, identity, financial records such as their current year's fee receipt, their bank account information (or that of their parent), proof of income, proof of admission, a photo of the document, and a caste certificate.

SBI 'Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025': Eligibility

• School students (Class 9–12)

• Scholars at IITs and IIMs

• Students pursuing medical courses

• Undergraduates and postgraduates at top-rated institutions

• Students aspiring to study abroad

• SC/ST students aiming for master's or higher education in top global universities.

Candidates must be citizens of India and have completed the previous academic year with at least 75 per cent of the possible points, or a 7.0 CGPA. For schoolchildren, the annual family income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh, and for college students, it should not exceed Rs 6 lakh. Students are urged to visit the bank's official website for further details regarding the eligibility requirements.

Advantages of SBI Scholarship 2025

ALSO READ: Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

SBI has confirmed its support for young Indians' academic aspirations by allocating Rs 90 crore for this scholarship in FY26. The 'SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025' demonstrates the bank's dedication to accessible education and the progress of the country by providing financial assistance to students from various backgrounds. The application form and other information are accessible on the official website at sbiashascholarship.co.in.