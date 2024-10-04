Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024: Admit cards to be out soon at official website

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024: Admit cards to be out soon at official website

The IBPS is anticipated to declare call letters or admit cards for the Probationary Officers Preliminary (IBPS PO Prelims) and Clerks Mains examinations soon at the official website at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024
IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Admit cards for the Clerk mains exam will shortly be made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS Clerk mains test is set for October 13 according to the institute's provisional calendar. Candidates can view the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card on ibps.in whenever it is made available.  
On October 1, the preliminary results of the IBPS Clerk XIV test were made public. Individuals who passed the test are qualified to take the main exam. Candidates will get information about the exam centre and paper timings on their IBPS Clerk admission cards. Additionally, an informational handout with exam day instructions will be distributed by the institute. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From October 1 to October 7, 2024, the IBPS Clerk result will be accessible for download on the official website. It is also anticipated that the institute would release scorecards independently. 

IBPS Clerk mains admit card/call letter: How to download? 

    • Go to the official website of the institute at ibps.in.
    • The link to download the call letter/admit card will be showcased on the home page. 
    • Fill in your login credentials like roll number or registration number and password or date of birth.

More From This Section

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3306 posts open

SSC CGL examination 2024: CGL tier 1 answer key to be announced soon

BTEUP 2024: Result out at bteup.ac.in, download your semester marksheet

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Rajasthan University BEd 2nd Year Result 2024 released, here's how to check

    • Send the details.
    • The admit card will be showcased on the next page.
    • Download and take a printout for the exam day.

IBPS Clerk mains 2024: Insights 

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The online prelims examination was for 100 marks. The time of the exam was one hour and the paper had three segments like Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. IBPS Clerk 2024 is being conducted for 6,148 openings in the participating banks. 
The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam comprises 190 questions to be completed within a duration of 160 minutes. The examination consists of four segments, each with particular sectional timings. Applicants must also be aware that there is a negative marking in place, with a subtraction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.  

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Admit card announced at ibps.in, details inside

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification for 6128 vacancies out at ibps.in

Topics :IBPS examAdmit CardEntrance Exams

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story