IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2024: Admit cards to be out soon at official website

Admit cards for the Clerk mains exam will shortly be made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS Clerk mains test is set for October 13 according to the institute's provisional calendar. Candidates can view the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card on ibps.in whenever it is made available. On October 1, the preliminary results of the IBPS Clerk XIV test were made public. Individuals who passed the test are qualified to take the main exam. Candidates will get information about the exam centre and paper timings on their IBPS Clerk admission cards. Additionally, an informational handout with exam day instructions will be distributed by the institute. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From October 1 to October 7, 2024, the IBPS Clerk result will be accessible for download on the official website. It is also anticipated that the institute would release scorecards independently.

IBPS Clerk mains admit card/call letter: How to download?

• Go to the official website of the institute at ibps.in.

• The link to download the call letter/admit card will be showcased on the home page.

• Fill in your login credentials like roll number or registration number and password or date of birth.

• Send the details.

• The admit card will be showcased on the next page.

• Download and take a printout for the exam day.

IBPS Clerk mains 2024: Insights

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024. The online prelims examination was for 100 marks. The time of the exam was one hour and the paper had three segments like Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. IBPS Clerk 2024 is being conducted for 6,148 openings in the participating banks.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam comprises 190 questions to be completed within a duration of 160 minutes. The examination consists of four segments, each with particular sectional timings. Applicants must also be aware that there is a negative marking in place, with a subtraction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.