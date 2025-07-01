ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6

ICAI CA results 2025 date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed that the CA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation exam results for May 2025 will be declared on July 6. Candidates can check their results online at icai.nic.in.
CA results 2025 date and Time:CA Final and Intermediate results will be available by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results are expected around 5 PM the same day, 6 July 2025.
How to check ICAI CA results 2025?
Candidates must keep their registration number and roll number ready. Follow these steps:
- Visit the ICAI official website: icai.nic.in
- Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link.
- Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN.
- Fill in the captcha code.
- Click ‘Submit’ to view and download your result.
CA Foundation: Qualification criteria
- To qualify for the CA Foundation exam:
- A minimum of 40 marks in each subject is required.
- The candidate must score at least 50% overall.
- Those scoring 70% or above aggregate will earn a “pass with distinction”.
ICAI Results 2025: Previous CA exams and results
The CA Foundation exam for May 2025 was conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, with admit cards released on April 25. In comparison, the January 2025 session saw 1,10,887 candidates appear for the exam, out of which 23,861 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.52%.
Candidates should note that the May 2025 Foundation results will be available on all official ICAI portals, including icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
Regarding exam timings, Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Advance reading time was given for all papers except Papers 3 and 4, which started directly at 2 PM.
The upcoming ICAI CA Inter, Final, and Foundation results are highly significant for students across the country, as they determine not only academic progression but also future opportunities in the chartered accountancy profession.