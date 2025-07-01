Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6

ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6

ICAI CA Result 2025 to be declared on July 6. The institute will release Final & Inter results by 2 PM, Foundation by 5 PM. Check scores at icai.nic.in using your roll and registration numbers

ICAI India

ICAI India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICAI CA results 2025 date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed that the CA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation exam results for May 2025 will be declared on July 6. Candidates can check their results online at icai.nic.in.
 

CA results 2025 date and Time: 

 CA Final and Intermediate results will be available by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results are expected around 5 PM the same day, 6 July 2025. 

How to check ICAI CA results 2025?

Candidates must keep their registration number and roll number ready. Follow these steps:
  • Visit the ICAI official website: icai.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link.
  • Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN.
  • Fill in the captcha code.
  • Click ‘Submit’ to view and download your result.

CA Foundation: Qualification criteria

  • To qualify for the CA Foundation exam:
  • A minimum of 40 marks in each subject is required.
  • The candidate must score at least 50% overall.
  • Those scoring 70% or above aggregate will earn a “pass with distinction”.

ICAI Results 2025: Previous CA exams and results

The CA Foundation exam for May 2025 was conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, with admit cards released on April 25. In comparison, the January 2025 session saw 1,10,887 candidates appear for the exam, out of which 23,861 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.52%.
 
 
Candidates should note that the May 2025 Foundation results will be available on all official ICAI portals, including icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
 
Regarding exam timings, Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Advance reading time was given for all papers except Papers 3 and 4, which started directly at 2 PM.
 
The upcoming ICAI CA Inter, Final, and Foundation results are highly significant for students across the country, as they determine not only academic progression but also future opportunities in the chartered accountancy profession.

More From This Section

Results, Exam results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2025 released: Direct link, steps to check

Exam results

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

university, college, education, education loan

IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

School

Muharram 2025 holiday: Will schools, colleges remain closed on July 7?

Topics : ICAI chartered accountants Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon