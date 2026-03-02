CBSE postpones board exams in West Asia region amid Iran-US-Israel conflict

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled to take place in some West Asian nations on Monday, March 2, 2026, have been formally postponed by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ).

In an official notification, Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation in certain parts of the region. Schools have been informed accordingly.

CBSE on board exams postponed in the West Asia

“Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 2", Sanyam Bhardwaj added.

He went on to state that the new dates will be announced later. “The board will review the situation on March 3 and take appropriate decisions about the examination scheduled from March 5 onwards,” according to the Examination Controller. CBSE review for board exams 2026? CBSE has said it will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. After evaluating the ground situation, the board will decide on examinations starting March 5. This implies that further modifications to the exam timetable cannot be ruled out, depending on regional circumstances. ALSO READ: Bank holidays in March 2026: Full list of March 2026 closures across states Indian diplomatic posts in the impacted nations have also received the notification. Copies have been addressed to the Consul General of India in Dubai, the Regional Office of CBSE in Dubai, and the Ambassadors of India in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Oman (Muscat), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iran (Tehran).