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ICAI declares 65th placement drive from August 3 for over 5,300 posts

ICAI Interviews will be held across 29 centres in Aug and Sept 2026. The inaugural session will start in Delhi from Aug 3 to 7, followed by different cities with different dates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI
ICAI announces 65th placement drive date
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:46 PM IST
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More than 6,300 candidates have registered to take part in the 65th Campus Placement Program for newly certified chartered accountants, which was announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). 
 
ICAI reports that 6,399 of the 7,931 applicants who passed the CA Final exam in May 2026 signed up for the campus placement program.

ICAI 65th placement program interview details

PHASE – 1
 
·        Delhi- August 3–7, 2026
 
·        Mumbai and Pune- August 4–8, 2026
 
·        Kolkata- August 5–10, 2026

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·        Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai- August 10–14, 2026
 
·        Hyderabad, Jaipur- August 11–17, 2026.
 
PHASE 2
 
·        Noida and Thane- September 21–22, 2026
 
·        Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Indore, Visakhapatnam- September 23–24, 2026
 
·        Bhopal, Chandigarh, Durgapur, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Ratlam, Vadodara- September 25, 2026. 

ICAI 65th placement program

Employers in a variety of industries, including finance, audit, taxation, consulting, banking, manufacturing, analytics, risk management and information technology, will be contacted by the placement drive, which is mainly for students who passed the CA final exams in May 2026.
 
In the first phase, 5,339 positions across 9 major placement centers have been announced by 78 organizations that have confirmed their participation.
 
According to ICAI, the campus placement program gives recently minted chartered accountants an organized, technologically advanced platform to land jobs with top companies. 

More about the ICAI 65th placement program

The program is modeled after the 64th Campus Placement Program, in which 183 organisations took part and 2,570 newly certified chartered accountants received employment offers. The average yearly package during the previous placement cycle was ₹13 lakh, while the highest package offered was ₹27.50 lakh.
 
The recent campus recruitment event is anticipated to be one of ICAI's biggest placement drives for recently qualified chartered accountants, with over 80% of candidates who passed the May 2026 CA Final exam registering for placements and over 5,300 positions already announced in the first phase. 
 
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Topics :chartered accountantsexam resultsICAI

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

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