UP Board Exam 2027: Registration begins for Class 10, 12 private students

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam 2027 application schedule for individual applicants has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

According to the official statement, the application form and examination fee must be submitted by August 5, 2026. To avoid paying a late charge, candidates are urged to finish all formalities before the deadline.

In February 2027, both private (individual) and regular candidates will take the UP Board (UPMSP) 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams. The board typically releases the detailed, day-by-day subject datesheet in November 2026.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: Important dates for Individual Candidates

· Deadline to send the application form and fee: August 5, 2026

· Fee deposit in treasury: August 10, 2026

· Upload of fee and educational details: August 16, 2026

· Late fee payment deadline (Rs 100 per candidate): August 16, 2026

· Upload of late fee and educational details: August 20, 2026

· Verification of candidate details: August 21 to 31, 2026

· Correction window: September 1 to 10, 2026

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How to apply for UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027 as an Individual Candidate?

· Go to the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

· Download the application form for individual candidates.

· Enter all the required details.

· Attach the educational qualification documents.

· Send the application form to the designated forwarding centre.

· Make the payment of the exam fee in cash to the principal of the forwarding centre.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 application correction window opens; how to edit your details · The forwarding centre will deposit the fee in the treasury and upload the candidate's details online.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: Examination Fee

The board has also disclosed the examination fee for each candidate. For Class 10, the exam fee is Rs 706.50. Applicants using the credit method would have to pay Rs 306.50. Students must pay Rs 206.50 for each additional subject they choose.