NEET PG 2026 application correction window opens; how to edit your details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET PG 2026 application correction window on its official website. Candidates who registered for the next NEET PG 2026 exam can now visit the online portal to make any necessary corrections to their submitted applications.
Candidates can make changes to their registration form up to July 28, 2026. On August 30, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be administered nationwide in a single shift. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) modality will be used to administer the exam offline.
A candidate's date of birth, gender, category (SC, ST, OBC, General), PwD status, EWS status, and academic credentials are all editable. They will not be able to change their name, category, email address, nationality, exam city, or mobile number, though.
The official schedule states that from July 31 to August 8, candidates will be able to use the Image Scrutiny tab to repair any incomplete or inaccurate images, such as photos, signatures, and thumb imprints.