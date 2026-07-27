NEET PG 2026 application correction window opens; how to edit your details

Candidates can make changes to their registration form up to July 28, 2026. On August 30, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be administered nationwide in a single shift. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) modality will be used to administer the exam offline.

· City intimation slip: August 11

· Sign in using your credentials.

· Press on the 'Examinations' section and select 'NEET PG'.

· Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

· Result and cut-off: Likely By September 30.

· Make the allowed changes and click 'Save & Next'.

· Check the modified application form and submit.

· Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern

More about the NEET PG 2026

A candidate's date of birth, gender, category (SC, ST, OBC, General), PwD status, EWS status, and academic credentials are all editable. They will not be able to change their name, category, email address, nationality, exam city, or mobile number, though.