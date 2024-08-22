Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Answer Key released at official website

The official Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 Answer Key has been published. Candidates who appeared in the Phase 1 exam can view the provisional answer key on the Punjab Police's official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.
From July 1 to August 16, 2024, the exam was conducted. The objections can be raised by candidates until August 23, 2024. The objection window began today, August 21, and will end on August 23, 2024, according to the official website.
Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university or education board with a 10+2 or equivalent. However, the minimum educational requirement will be Matriculation if the candidate is an ex-serviceman.