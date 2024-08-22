Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Answer Key released at official website

The official Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024 Answer Key has been published. Candidates who appeared in the Phase 1 exam can view the provisional answer key on the Punjab Police's official website at punjabpolice.gov.in. From July 1 to August 16, 2024, the exam was conducted. The objections can be raised by candidates until August 23, 2024. The objection window began today, August 21, and will end on August 23, 2024, according to the official website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp There will be a nominal charge of Rs 50 per objection for candidates to raise objections against the answer key. If the objection is sustained, the fee will be refunded.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key: Steps to Download

• Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

• Press on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage

• Press 'Punjab Police Recruitment - 2024'

• Routed to the link for 'Recruitment Portal for the Posts of Constables in Punjab Police (District and Armed Cadre 2024)'

• Log in utilising your Registration number/Login ID and Password

• View the result and download it

• Take a printout for future use.

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Pay Scale

According to the Punjab Government Notification, the constable is paid a salary of Rs 19,900 per month.

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Age requirement

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years as of January 1, 2024, and the maximum age should be 28 years as of January 1, 2024.

Punjab Police Constable 2024: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university or education board with a 10+2 or equivalent. However, the minimum educational requirement will be Matriculation if the candidate is an ex-serviceman.

Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Selection procedure

The selection procedure comprises of three stages as given below:

Stage-I: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Stage-II: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both are qualifying tests.

Stage-III: Document verification.