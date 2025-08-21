Home / Education / News / IIM-Ahmedabad tightens CAT entry bar for PGP 2026-28 admissions, know more

IIM-Ahmedabad tightens CAT entry bar for PGP 2026-28 admissions, know more

The Common Admission Test (CAT) cut-off scores for the 2025 exam have been raised significantly by IIM Ahmedabad, which has also redesigned its PGP (Post Graduate Programme) selection process

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
IIM-Ahmedabad Admission: It is becoming more difficult to get into the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Setting a new standard for applicants, the prestigious B-school has raised its CAT cut-off scores for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2026–28 admissions by a large margin.
 
Only the best candidates will advance to the shortlist for IIMA's Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI) phases due to the updated cut-offs. The remaining 35% of the selection process is based on the candidate's academic record and profile-based Application Rating (AR), with this screening accounting for 65% of the total.

PGP 2026-28 admissions: Cut-offs 

For General/EWS, the minimum qualifying cut-offs are now 85 in each segment and 95 overall, with correspondingly high floors for other categories. CAT still receives 65% of the weight during interview shortlisting, but the Application Rating (AR), which is calculated using Class 10, Class 12 (stream-wise), Graduation (AC-wise), Work-ex, and a Gender Diversity score (E = 3 for non-male), receives 35%. 
 
PGP 2026-28 admissions: Higher percentile needed 

With a sectional cut-off of 85 percentile in Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA), IIM Ahmedabad has raised the minimum overall CAT cut-off to 95 percentile for General and EWS students. Compared to the previous 80 overall and 70 sectional requirements for the 2024–26 batch, this is a significant increase. 

PGP 2026-28 admissions: Two-Stage Selection Process 

IIM Ahmedabad will continue with its two-tier admission process:
 
Stage 1: Shortlisting for AWT & PI
 
65% weightage to CAT performance
35% weightage to Application Rating (AR), which includes Class 10, Class 12, graduation marks, work experience, and gender diversity factors.
 
Stage 2: Final Selection
 
Personal Interview (PI): 50%
Analytical Writing Test (AWT): 10%
CAT Score: 25%
Application Rating (AR): 15%.

PGP 2026-28 admissions: What are the implications for aspirants?

Previously, candidates in the general category had to score in the 80th percentile overall and 70th in portions of the CAT; now, they must score in the 95th percentile or higher to even be considered.
 
Candidates with outstanding job experience or academic credentials but below-average CAT scores lose ground due to the higher criterion.
 
Candidates in the NC-OBC, SC, and ST categories now face more difficult obstacles, although cut-offs have increased for these groups.
 

Topics :IIM AhmedabadCommon Admission Test (CAT)Admissions

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

