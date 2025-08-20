NCERT introduces free online class 12th mathematics course, details inside

12th Online Math NCERT Free Classes: Mathematics is more than just numbers on a page — it strengthens the brain, enhances logical reasoning, and builds problem-solving abilities. These skills extend far beyond classrooms, forming the foundation for careers in fields like engineering, research, and data science, where a strong command of math is indispensable.

How to register for the NCERT free online class 12th math course?

• Go to the official SWAYAM portal or download the mobile app.

• Make an account or log in.

• Find the NCERT Class 12 Mathematics course. More information can be found at https://ciet.ncert.gov.in/drive/moocs-on-swayam.

• Register for free.

• Access the study material.

Successfully finish the final exam to earn a certificate.

About the NCERT free online class 12th math course

The goal of the course is to assist students in resolving questions, solidifying ideas, and becoming proficient in addressing problems. The official website, SWAYAM Mathematics Course Link, is where students can sign up for the course.