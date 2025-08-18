Home / Education / News / IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

IIT Madras has signed a ₹1 crore licensing deal with Indrarka Quantum Technologies to deploy India's first silicon photonics-based quantum random number generator

IIT Madras, IIT-M
The Technology Transfer Office (TTO), IIT Madras, signed the ₹1 crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd for the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG. | Photo: X@iitmadras
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has indigenously developed and licensed to industry India’s first silicon photonics-based high-speed quantum random number generator (QRNG) in a deal worth ₹1 crore.
 
The Technology Transfer Office (TTO), IIT Madras, signed the ₹1 crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd for the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG.
 
Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), IIT Madras, the milestone underscores the technology’s strategic value and potential to advance India’s quantum innovation ecosystem.
 
Earlier, a prototype QRNG module was delivered to DYSL-QT, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Subsequently, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and successfully deployed at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), Chennai, for quantum security applications.
 
V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Silicon photonics is an emerging area with strong interface with quantum technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market.” 
 
The licensing agreement marks a significant step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India’s leadership in the global quantum technology landscape.
 
S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, congratulated the CoE-CPPICS team, saying: “Indigenously developed, field-deployable silicon photonic-based quantum random number generator module is a pride for India.”
 
Dinanath Soni, Director, Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd, said: “We are honoured to partner with IIT Madras in bringing India’s first silicon photonics-based QRNG to market. This ground-breaking technology represents a significant leap forward in quantum security solutions and exemplifies the success of the Make in India initiative. We are committed to making this indigenous innovation accessible across critical sectors, establishing India as a global leader in quantum security and advancing our nation’s vision of technological self-reliance.”
 
Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, said: “The Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems embodies IIT Madras’s vision of transforming world-class research into transformative solutions. The successful development and licensing of the silicon photonics-based QRNG is a testament to how focused R&D, backed by strong industry partnerships, can deliver technologies of national importance.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

Topics :Make in IndiaIIT Madrasquantum computer

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story