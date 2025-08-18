IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has indigenously developed and licensed to industry India’s first silicon photonics-based high-speed quantum random number generator (QRNG) in a deal worth ₹1 crore.

The Technology Transfer Office (TTO), IIT Madras, signed the ₹1 crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd for the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG.

Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), IIT Madras, the milestone underscores the technology’s strategic value and potential to advance India’s quantum innovation ecosystem.

Earlier, a prototype QRNG module was delivered to DYSL-QT, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Subsequently, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and successfully deployed at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), Chennai, for quantum security applications.

ALSO READ: PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Silicon photonics is an emerging area with strong interface with quantum technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market.” The licensing agreement marks a significant step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India’s leadership in the global quantum technology landscape. S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, congratulated the CoE-CPPICS team, saying: “Indigenously developed, field-deployable silicon photonic-based quantum random number generator module is a pride for India.”