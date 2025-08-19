RPSC teacher recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin accepting online applications for positions as senior teachers on August 19, 2025. The application deadline is September 17, 2025. RPSC intends to fill 6,500 Senior Teacher positions in Rajasthan with this recruitment campaign. Forms are available on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, for interested candidates.

A competitive exam will be part of the selection procedure. When evaluating answer sheets and booklets, the RPSC may use a scale, moderation, and normalisation approach if necessary. Candidates can visit the RPSC's official website for additional information.

How to apply for RPSC Senior Teacher posts?

• Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

• Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

• Press on the link RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 • Register yourself with the essential details • Log in with your credentials • Enter the online form and pay the fee • Submit and download the confirmation page • Save a copy for later use. RPSC Teacher openings 2025: Eligibility Criteria • A candidate should hold a graduation degree or equivalent (in the subject applied for) from a UGC-recognised university. • Candidate's age must be between 18 to 40 years. More about the RPSC Senior Teacher openings 2025 Eligibility 1. For Hindi, English, Sindhi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Gujarati subjects, candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an optional subject, and a degree or diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE)/government.

2. For Science subjects, candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as optional Subjects like Physics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology and Biochemistry. In addition, candidates also require a degree or diploma in Education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the subjects as Optional Subjects such as History, Geography, Public Administration and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, and a Degree or Diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/government. 3.Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the subjects as Optional Subjects such as History, Geography, Public Administration and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, and a Degree or Diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/government.