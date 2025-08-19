NEET PG Result 2025 download link likely to be activated today, know more

NEET PG Result 2025: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exams are anticipated to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, August 19, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 result PDF will be available for download on the official website for those who took the national entrance exam for PG medical admissions.

The NEET PG result 2025 download link will be made available by the authorities on the official NBE website at nbe.edu.in. But students may also check their 2025 NEET PG scores at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 was held in a single shift this year, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

NEET PG 2025: Important dates and schedule • Application Period: April 16 to May 7, 2025. • Edit Windows: Various windows were available for corrections: • May 9 to 13, 2025 • May 17 to 21, 2025 (pre-final) • May 24 to 26, 2025 (final) • June 20 to 22, 2025 (another edit window) • Application Window for Choosing Exam City: June 13 to 17, 2025 • NEET PG Exam Date: August 3, 2025 • NEET PG Result announcement: By September 3, 2025. However, some reports suggest it maybe announced on August 19. NEET PG Counselling: Expected to start in September 2025.

How to Download NEET PG Result 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in Step 2: Press on the NEET PG result in 2025 link showcased on the latest notification section Step 3: The NEET PG result PDF will open on the screen Step 4: Find your details using the applicant ID/ roll number in the qualifying list PDF Step 5: View, download and save the NEET PG 2025 result PDF for later reference. NEET PG Result 2025: Tie Breaking Rule • Candidates were given preference if they had more right answers. • In the NEET PG merit list 2025, those who received fewer negative answers were ranked higher.