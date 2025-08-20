RRB NTPC Result 2025: Where to access graduate post results when released?

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Date: The RRB NTPC Graduate level results will shortly be released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The official RRB websites for each region will provide the opportunity to get the results. This page will offer direct download links for the RRB NTPC results by region.

The roll numbers of eligible candidates are included in the RRB NTPC Graduate result PDF.

The cutoff and scorecard will be made accessible in addition to the outcome. Candidates' scores are determined using percentile-based normalisation.

Candidates are chosen for the CBT 2 exam in proportion to the number of openings. From June 5 to June 24, 2025, the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 test was administered.

How to check RRB NTPC Exam Result 2025? Step 1: Go to the RRB official websites region-wise or press the direct link provided on this page Step 2: Choose the respective RRB Region Step 3: The Railway NTPC CBT 1 result will be showcased on the screen Step 4: Find your roll number through Ctrl+F in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result Step 5: The roll numbers of qualified candidates as per the result of RRB NTPC are showcased on the screen Step 6: Download the RRB NTPC result PDF for later use.