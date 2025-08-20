Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC Result 2025: Where to access graduate post results when released?

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Where to access graduate post results when released?

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result : The NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 will be released by RRB soon. The scorecard and cut-off data will also be released by the board. RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level posts

RRB NTPC Result 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result Soon
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Date: The RRB NTPC Graduate level results will shortly be released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The official RRB websites for each region will provide the opportunity to get the results. This page will offer direct download links for the RRB NTPC results by region. 
 
The roll numbers of eligible candidates are included in the RRB NTPC Graduate result PDF. 
The cutoff and scorecard will be made accessible in addition to the outcome. Candidates' scores are determined using percentile-based normalisation. 
 
Candidates are chosen for the CBT 2 exam in proportion to the number of openings. From June 5 to June 24, 2025, the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 test was administered. 

How to check RRB NTPC Exam Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the RRB official websites region-wise or press the direct link provided on this page
Step 2: Choose the respective RRB Region
Step 3: The Railway NTPC CBT 1 result will be showcased on the screen
Step 4: Find your roll number through Ctrl+F in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result
Step 5: The roll numbers of qualified candidates as per the result of RRB NTPC are showcased on the screen
Step 6: Download the RRB NTPC result PDF for later use. 

RRB NTPC Result 2025 marking pattern

There were 100 questions on the paper, and each one was worth one mark. Additionally, candidates should be aware that there will be negative marking, with one-third of the marks taken away for each wrong response. 
On July 6, 2025, candidates were allowed to raise their objections to the provisional answer key, which the RRBs had made public on July 1. For each question, candidates had to pay ₹50 in bank fees.

RRB NTPC 2025 vacancies

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level positions inside the company with this hiring campaign. The Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor position has 1736 openings, the Station Master position has 994 openings, the Goods Train Manager position has 3144 openings, the Junior Account Assistant/Typist position has 1507 openings, and the Senior Clerk/Typist position has 732 openings.
 

Topics :Indian Railways recruitmentNTPC resultsRRB jobs

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

