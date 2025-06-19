RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

How to check and download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official link: rrb.digialm.com/SMBPortal/Login
- Enter your user ID and password
- The RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF
- Take a printout for the exam day
What are the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?
- Candidate's Name & Photograph
- Roll Number & Registration Number
- Exam Date & Shift
- Exam Slot & Session
- Reporting Time
- Exam Centre & Landmark
- Nearest Railway Station & Google Map Link
- Candidate’s Signature & Invigilator’s Signature
- Signature by Chairman
- Exam Trade
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Important guidelines for students
- Arrive at the exam centre at least 1 hour before the reporting time.
- Carry a valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, Driving License, etc.).
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited.
- Double-check all details on your admit card for accuracy.
