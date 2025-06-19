RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit card for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website, rrb.digialm.com, using their login credentials.

As per the announced schedule, the RRB NTPC examination for undergraduate posts will be conducted from June 29 to July 21, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre for entry.

How to check and download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download your admit card: