MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 out at result.msbte.ac.in, know more

The Winter Semester results 2025 have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). Candidates who took the MSBTE Winter Semester exams can now visit the official website to view and obtain their scorecards in PDF format.

Students must log in using their seat number or enrollment number in order to view the results. Exams for the MSBTE Winter Semester took place from November 11 to December 3, 2025.

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025: How to download scorecard?

· Go to the official website at result.msbte.ac.in

· Press on MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF link

· Use enrollment number or seat number as the login credentials · MSBTE winter semester scorecard PDF will be showcased for download · Save MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later. Details mentioned in the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 Important information, including the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, rank, and other pertinent information is included in the MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard. More about the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 Numerous diploma programs in engineering, technology, management, and related topics are available from MSBTE. Diploma programs in civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, fashion and clothing technology, food technology, and pharmacy are among the most in-demand courses.