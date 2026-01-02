Home / Education / News / NCERT may get deemed university status by January-end after UGC nod

NCERT may get deemed university status by January-end after UGC nod

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NCERT's transition will boost research and global collaboration as India shifts focus from degrees to skills-based education

NCERT
First announced in 2023 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the deemed-to-be-university status was to be granted under the de novo category | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 6:39 PM IST
Two years after its initial announcement, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) may get deemed university status by the end of January 2026, according to people in the know.
 
“The groundwork for granting the status has been completed, and a final confirmation is expected in the next 15 to 20 days after a meeting with the University Grants Commission (UGC),” education ministry officials said.
 
First announced in 2023 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the deemed-to-be-university status was to be granted under the de novo category.
 
According to UGC guidelines, a de novo institution is one that focuses on teaching and research in unique and “emerging areas of knowledge”, as determined by the commission after due process.
 
“NCERT, on becoming a research university, will offer opportunities for global collaborations and contributions to the global educational landscape,” Pradhan had said at the time of the announcement.
 
In a bid to move beyond traditional forms of education, Pradhan told reporters that the time has come for India to emphasise a system based on skills, entrepreneurship and apprenticeship.
 
“The goal of today’s education should not only be to provide youth with degrees, but also to empower them with practical competence and self-reliance. For a long time, education in India was limited to books and exams, but in changing times, the industry needs young people with real work skills,” he said.
 
Pradhan added that the government is also planning to introduce artificial intelligence into teachers’ training, in a bid to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on technology in education.
 
“The new Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adishthan (VBSA) will also give us an opportunity to upgrade teachers’ training curricula by setting new standards for institutes under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE),” officials said.
 

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanNCERTUGCEducation ministryIndian educationEducation policy

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

