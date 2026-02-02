India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply for 28,740 posts online

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification, issued by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications, announces over 28,000 openings for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across 23 postal circles.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applicants should note that they are allowed to apply only for vacancies within their respective postal circles.

The selection process is merit-based, with candidates shortlisted according to their Class 10 marks, followed by document verification.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the official timetable, the registration window will remain open till 14 February, while the application submission deadline is 16 February. The application correction window will be activated from 18 to 19 February. The India Post GDS online application form must be submitted by February 16, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: How to apply? · Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in · Finish the India Gramin Dak Sevak registration · Login and enter the India GDS application form · Upload documents and pay registration fees · Submit the form and take a printout for later. ALSO READ: Class 11 JKBOSE Result 2026 out today, check jkbose.jk.gov.in for details India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancies breakdown · Delhi- 42 · Andhra Pradesh- 1,060

· Assam- 639 · Bihar- 1,347 · Chhattisgarh- 1,155 · North Eastern- 1,014 · Odisha- 1,191 · Punjab- 262 · Rajasthan- 634 · Tamil Nadu- 2,009 · Telangana- 609 · Uttar Pradesh- 3,169 · Uttarakhand- 445 · West Bengal- 2,982 · Gujarat- 1,830 · Haryana- 270

· Himachal Pradesh- 520 · Jammu and Kashmir- 267 · Jharkhand- 908 · Karnataka- 1,023 · Kerala- 1,691 · Madhya Pradesh- 2,120 · Maharashtra- 3,553. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 eligibility Applications for GDS, BPM, and ABPM positions are open to candidates with a Class 10 certificate who are between the ages of 18 and 40. A merit list created from Class 10 grades will be used for selection; there will not be a formal exam.