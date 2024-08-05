Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts

The Department of Posts (India Post) is closing registration for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2024 recruitment today, August 5, 2024. Aspirants can submit their applications through the official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Today is the last date to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2024, and the Department of Post (India Post) will close the registration today, August 5. India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 applications can be submitted online at indiapostadsonline.gov.in by candidates who have not done it yet. The GDS recruitment 2024 application will have a correction window from August 6 to August 8, 2024. 
This hiring campaign aims to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions in 23 circles across the nation this year. There are 2,718 positions in Rajasthan, 4,588 positions in Uttar Pradesh, 2,558 positions in Bihar, 1,338 positions in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 positions in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates will be selected based on the merit list that will be created based on their grades in class 10.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility 

Education Requirements: To enrol in any of the GDS programs that have been approved, a tenth-grade pass certificate from a Board of School Education recognized by the Indian government, state governments, or union territories, demonstrating successful completion of either required or elective courses in mathematics and English is required. Basic computer, cycling, and financial literacy skills are required.
Age: The GDS application forms can be submitted by anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 up until August 5. There is age relaxation for reserved class category.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Fees

For each of the open positions in their preferred division, applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. All female candidates, including SC, ST, PwD, and transwomen, are exempted from paying the application fee.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply 

Step 1. Go to the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline in.

Step 2. Press the “Registration” tab from the homepage.
Step 3. To sign up, give your email address and basic details.
Step 4. A unique password and registration number will be provided.
Step 5. Go to the homepage once more, and choose the “Apply Online” link.
Step 6. Pick your desired postal circle and input your registration number.
Step 7. Enter the application form with the essential information.
Step 8. Upload the needed files, and pay the essential fees.
Step 9. Save a copy of the registration Form for your records.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

