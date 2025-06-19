IIT Delhi tops India in QS World Rankings, record 54 varsities make cut

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was adjudged as the highest ranked Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings for 2026 by climbing up to the 123rd spot, with a record 54 universities and institutions from the country making it to the coveted list.

It was followed by IIT Bombay ranked 129th, a drop from its all-time best ranking of 118th in 2025, and IIT Madras at rank 180.

Of the 54 Indian institutions listed this year, 30 are public universities while the remaining 24 are privately funded. This list also includes 12 IITs, along with one National Institute of Technology (NIT) and one Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

ALSO READ: IIT Delhi, AIIMS sign MoU to establish centre to research AI in healthcare Over 1,500 universities were included in this year’s ranking list, which is annually compiled by London-based higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds. The list ranks universities on parameters ranging from research and discovery, learning experience, employability, global engagement, and sustainability. The number of Indian institutions in the global rankings has risen from 45 in 2025 to 54 this year, making the country the biggest gainer in terms of the number of institutions added to the list in a single year at nine. With 54 Indian institutions in the global university ranking list this year, India is now the fourth most represented country in the ranking behind the United States (US) with 192 institutions, the United Kingdom (UK) with 90 institutions, and Mainland China with 72 institutions.