After JNU, Jamia suspends MoU with Turkish institutions citing security

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Thursday announced the immediate suspension of all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions affiliated with the Government of Turkiye, citing national security considerations.

“Due to national security considerations, any MoU between JMI, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders,” the central university said in a statement on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

This follows decisions by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj (CSJM) University, Kanpur, to suspend all collaborations with separate Turkish institutes over the latter’s perceived support for Pakistan in regional conflicts.

On 14 May, JNU suspended its MoU with Inonu University, which had been signed on 3 February for a period of three years and included plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, among other academic collaborations.

“JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni,” JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in a statement.

Similarly, CSJM University suspended its collaboration with Istanbul University, which had primarily focused on exchange programmes.

“We hope that Istanbul University will understand the seriousness of this development and the reason behind this irreversible decision,” it added.

Reports suggest that other prominent higher education institutions, such as the University of Delhi, are also reconsidering their international collaborations with Turkiye in light of its condemnation of the Indian armed forces and Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

The MoU cancellations also come amid mounting demands from various sectors of Indian society and industry to sever diplomatic, trade, and people-to-people ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan due to their alleged support for Pakistan through arms supplies. Several travel portals have halted bookings to Turkiye and Azerbaijan, with travellers cancelling their business and leisure trips to these countries.