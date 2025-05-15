UPSC Calendar 2026 out: Check prelims, mains & other competitive exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has shared the annual exam calendar for 2026. As per the official schedule for 2026, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be held on May 24, and the Mains examination will be conducted on August 21, 2026.

The official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam will be released on January 14, and the last date to receive applications is February 3.

The National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam will take place on April 12. The notification and application form will be released on the same day, December 10. The last day to receive applications is December 30, and the stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.

Apart from all this, the commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026, and the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Full schedule Name of examination Date of notification Last Date for Receipt of Applications Date of Commencement of Exam Duration of Exam Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 10.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Reserved for UPSC Examination — — 17.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day CDS Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 06.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days IES/ISS Examination, 2026 11.02.2026 03.03.2026 19.06.2026 (Friday) 3 Days Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 20.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 21.06.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 04.07.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 18.02.2026 10.03.2026 19.07.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 11.03.2026 31.03.2026 02.08.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Reserved for UPSC Examination — — 08.08.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 21.08.2026 (Friday) 5 Days NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day CDS Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 26.09.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 10.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 31.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 — — 22.11.2026 (Sunday) 7 Days SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026 06.10.2026 12.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination — — 19.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Check notification here: