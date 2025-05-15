UPSC Calendar 2026 out: Check prelims, mains & other competitive exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shared the annual exam calendar for 2026. As per the official schedule for 2026, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be held on May 24, and the Mains examination will be conducted on August 21, 2026.
The official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam will be released on January 14, and the last date to receive applications is February 3.
The National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam will take place on April 12. The notification and application form will be released on the same day, December 10. The last day to receive applications is December 30, and the stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.
Apart from all this, the commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026, and the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Full schedule
|Name of examination
|Date of notification
|Last Date for Receipt of Applications
|Date of Commencement of Exam
|Duration of Exam
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|10.01.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC Examination
|—
|—
|17.01.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|03.09.2025
|23.09.2025
|08.02.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|17.09.2025
|07.10.2025
|08.02.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|24.12.2025
|13.01.2026
|28.02.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026
|03.12.2025
|23.12.2025
|08.03.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026
|10.12.2025
|30.12.2025
|12.04.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|CDS Examination (I), 2026
|10.12.2025
|30.12.2025
|12.04.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|14.01.2026
|03.02.2026
|24.05.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P)
|14.01.2026
|03.02.2026
|24.05.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|06.06.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|IES/ISS Examination, 2026
|11.02.2026
|03.03.2026
|19.06.2026 (Friday)
|3 Days
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026
|—
|—
|20.06.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|—
|—
|21.06.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|04.07.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026
|18.02.2026
|10.03.2026
|19.07.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026
|11.03.2026
|31.03.2026
|02.08.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC Examination
|—
|—
|08.08.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|—
|—
|21.08.2026 (Friday)
|5 Days
|NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026
|20.05.2026
|09.06.2026
|13.09.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|CDS Examination (II), 2026
|20.05.2026
|09.06.2026
|13.09.2026 (Sunday)
|1 Day
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|26.09.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|10.10.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|31.10.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026
|—
|—
|22.11.2026 (Sunday)
|7 Days
|SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|16.09.2026
|06.10.2026
|12.12.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|—
|—
|19.12.2026 (Saturday)
|2 Days