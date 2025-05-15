Home / Education / News / UPSC Calendar 2026 out: Check prelims, mains & other competitive exam dates

UPSC releases 2026 exam calendar: The Civil Services Prelims is scheduled on May 24, Mains from August 21; NDA, CDS on April 12, CAPF on July 19

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shared the annual exam calendar for 2026. As per the official schedule for 2026, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be held on May 24, and the Mains examination will be conducted on August 21, 2026. 
 
The official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam will be released on January 14, and the last date to receive applications is February 3.
 
The National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam will take place on April 12. The notification and application form will be released on the same day, December 10. The last day to receive applications is December 30, and the stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.
 
Apart from all this, the commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026, and the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Full schedule

Name of examination Date of notification Last Date for Receipt of Applications Date of Commencement of Exam Duration of Exam
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 10.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC Examination 17.01.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
CDS Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 06.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
IES/ISS Examination, 2026 11.02.2026 03.03.2026 19.06.2026 (Friday) 3 Days
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 20.06.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 21.06.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 04.07.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 18.02.2026 10.03.2026 19.07.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 11.03.2026 31.03.2026 02.08.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC Examination 08.08.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 21.08.2026 (Friday) 5 Days
NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
CDS Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 (Sunday) 1 Day
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 26.09.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 10.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 31.10.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 22.11.2026 (Sunday) 7 Days
SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026 06.10.2026 12.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19.12.2026 (Saturday) 2 Days

Check notification here:

   
Check notification here:

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

