HBSE 10th results 2025 will be released soon at bseh.org.in. Details here

HBSE 10th results 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to release the class 10th result today, May 15, 2025. Students who have appeared in the exam can check and download their exam results through the official website bseh.org.in.

Around 2.9 lakh students appeared for the 10th examination, which was held between February 28 and March 29 in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

How to check and download HBSE 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download HBSE 10th results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., bseh.org.in.

On the home page, check for the “Results” tab.

Select the exam type, Regular or Private.

Then a login page will appear, where students need to enter their login credentials.

Then enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Click on the “Search Result” option to check your mark sheet.

Students can download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

How to download your marksheet via DigiLocker?

Students can also download their exam results through the DigiLocker:

Firstly, visit the website bseh.org.in.

On the home page, check for the Results tab

Click on HBSE 10th Result 2025 or Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination Feb/March-2025 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Fill in the captcha and click on the Search Result button.

Students can download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Here are the simple steps to check HBSE 10th results 2025 via SMS:

Open the messaging application on your mobile.

Type RESULTHB10 (space) [roll number]

Send the message to 56263.

The results will be directly sent to your mobile number through SMS.

HBSE 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Here is the list of details mentioned on the scorecard:

Full name of the student

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Names of parents

Marks and grades obtained in each subject

Total Marks

Overall grade or GPA

Result Status – Pass, Fail or Compartment

In case students find any mistakes in the information mentioned in the scorecards, such as name, marks or other details, they are advised to reach out to Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) immediately for correction.

Haryana board results 2025: Grading system

Here’s the grading system used in Haryana board results 2025:

90% to 100%: A+ grade

80% to 89%: A grade

70% to 79%: B+ grade

60% to 69%: B grade

50% to 59%: C+ grade

40% to 49%: C grade

30% to 39%: D+ grade

20% to 29%: D grade

Less than 20%: E grade

