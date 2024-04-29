JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins, check date, process, & eligibility

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) registration process started on April 27, 2024. Candidates, who are seeking to appear in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination should register online at the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline to submit the registration form is May 7, 2024, at 11.30 PM.

The JEE Advance examination is held for admission to top engineering colleges including the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

The last date to make the payment is May 10, 2024, and the admit cards will be available to download from May 17 to May 26, 2024. The examination will take place on May 26, 2024, which consists of two papers, Paper 1 will begin from 09:00 to 12:00 IST and Paper 2 from 14:30 to 17:30 IST on the same day.

This year, the provisions include Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, who can choose a scribe on May 25, 2024, if they have significant difficulty in writing. The candidate's response sheet will be available online by May 31, and the provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, when the window for feedback and comments on these keys opens.

The results for JEE (Advanced) 2024 are scheduled to be announced on June 9, followed by the registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from June 9 to June 10, 2024. The AAT exam will take place on June 12, and the results will be out by June 15, 2024. Thereafter, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2024 will initiate the seat allocation process from June 10.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2024?

Here are the simple steps to register for JEE Advanced 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in and check for the registration link.

Submit the necessary personal and educational details to create your profile.

Scan and upload the required documents which include photographs and signatures.

Pay the registration fee and complete the payment through online modes.

After confirming all the information, submit your application process and print out the confirmation for your records.

Registration Fees

In the IIT JEE 2024 examination, the fee structure varies based on the category of the candidates. Female Indian nationals, irrespective of their category, need to pay a fee of Rs 1600. Similarly, SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates need to pay Rs 1600. For all other candidates, regardless of their nationality or gender, the fee is Rs 3200.